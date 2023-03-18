The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) will take to the court against the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This contest tips at 7:10 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Auburn matchup.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Houston vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Houston has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

Cougars games have gone over the point total 15 out of 35 times this season.

Auburn has compiled a 16-16-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Tigers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 20 out of 33 times this year.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +450

+450 Houston is best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+450), but only third-best, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Cougars' national championship odds up from +900 at the start of the season to +450. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 79th-biggest change.

The implied probability of Houston winning the national championship, based on its +450 moneyline odds, is 18.2%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.