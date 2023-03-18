The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (32-3) take on the No. 9 seed Auburn Tigers (21-12) with a Sweet 16 berth in the Midwest Region of the bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Auburn matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

How to Watch on TV: TBS

Houston vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Auburn Betting Trends

Houston has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

A total of 15 out of the Cougars' 35 games this season have gone over the point total.

Auburn has put together a 16-16-1 record against the spread this season.

Tigers games have hit the over 20 out of 33 times this season.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +475

+475 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+475), Houston is second-best in college basketball. It is one spot below that, third-best, according to computer rankings.

Oddsmakers have moved the Cougars' national championship odds up from +900 at the beginning of the season to +475. Among all teams in the country, that is the 81st-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Houston has a 17.4% chance of winning the national championship.

