Saturday's contest between the Houston Cougars (32-3) and the Auburn Tigers (21-12) at Legacy Arena at BJCC has a projected final score of 72-64 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Houston squad taking home the win. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on March 18.

Based on our computer prediction, Houston is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 5.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 131.5 total.

Houston vs. Auburn Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Houston -5.5

Houston -5.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -250, Auburn +200

Houston vs. Auburn Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 72, Auburn 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Auburn

Pick ATS: Houston (-5.5)



Houston (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



Houston is 16-16-0 against the spread, while Auburn's ATS record this season is 16-14-0. The Cougars have a 14-18-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tigers have a record of 17-13-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 147.7 points per game, 16.2 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 contests, Houston has a 2-8 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Auburn has gone 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +641 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.3 points per game. They're putting up 74.7 points per game to rank 108th in college basketball and are allowing 56.4 per contest to rank second in college basketball.

Houston ranks 12th in college basketball at 36 rebounds per game. That's 8.5 more than the 27.5 its opponents average.

Houston makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents (6.2). It is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc (173rd in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27.3%.

The Cougars rank 23rd in college basketball with 100.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in college basketball defensively with 76 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Houston has committed 3.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.6 (17th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.4 (74th in college basketball).

