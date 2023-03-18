Saturday's contest features the Texas Longhorns (27-8) and the Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) matching up at Wells Fargo Arena (on March 18) at 7:45 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-68 victory for Texas.

According to our computer prediction, Texas is a good bet to cover the spread, which is listed at 5.5. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 140.5 over/under.

Texas vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Texas -5.5

Texas -5.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -250, Penn State +200

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Texas vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 75, Penn State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Penn State

Pick ATS: Texas (-5.5)



Texas (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Texas is 17-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Penn State's 20-12-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Longhorns are 15-18-0 and the Nittany Lions are 18-14-0. The teams average 150.3 points per game, 9.8 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Texas has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Penn State has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 matches.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns average 77.9 points per game (40th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per contest (89th in college basketball). They have a +374 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Texas is 172nd in the nation at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.0 its opponents average.

Texas knocks down 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 34.5% from deep while its opponents hit 32.4% from long range.

The Longhorns average 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (51st in college basketball), and allow 85.3 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball).

Texas has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.1 per game (100th in college basketball play) while forcing 15.2 (20th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.