Saturday's contest between the Texas Longhorns (27-8) and the Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) at Wells Fargo Arena has a projected final score of 75-68 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Texas squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:45 PM ET on March 18.

According to our computer prediction, Texas projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup against Penn State. The over/under is listed at 138.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Texas vs. Penn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Wells Fargo Arena Line: Texas -5.5

Texas -5.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Texas -250, Penn State +200

Texas vs. Penn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 75, Penn State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas vs. Penn State

Pick ATS: Texas (-5.5)



Texas (-5.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Texas is 17-16-0 against the spread this season compared to Penn State's 20-12-0 ATS record. The Longhorns are 15-18-0 and the Nittany Lions are 18-14-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score 150.3 points per game, 11.8 more points than this matchup's total. Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 games, while Penn State has gone 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns average 77.9 points per game (37th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per outing (88th in college basketball). They have a +374 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Texas is 173rd in college basketball at 31.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31 its opponents average.

Texas connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (192nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.4 on average.

The Longhorns average 98.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (50th in college basketball), and allow 85.3 points per 100 possessions (38th in college basketball).

Texas wins the turnover battle by 4.1 per game, committing 11.1 (101st in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.2.

