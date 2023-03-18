The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) and the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) square off in the NCAA Tournament with a trip to the Sweet 16 of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, starting at 7:45 PM. Texas is a 5.5-point favorite in the Round of 32 matchup, which airs on CBS. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

Texas vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -5.5 139.5

Texas vs Penn State Betting Records & Stats

The Longhorns are 17-16-0 against the spread this season.

Texas has a record of 12-1, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Longhorns, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

Penn State is 20-12-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Nittany Lions have won two of five games when listed as at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

Penn State has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 19 57.6% 77.9 150.3 67.2 135.3 141.9 Penn State 17 53.1% 72.4 150.3 68.1 135.3 137.2

Additional Texas vs Penn State Insights & Trends

Texas is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its past 10 contests.

In the Longhorns' past 10 games, they have gone over the total twice.

Penn State is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Nittany Lions have hit the over in six of their past 10 games.

The Longhorns put up 9.8 more points per game (77.9) than the Nittany Lions allow (68.1).

When Texas puts up more than 68.1 points, it is 12-14 against the spread and 22-6 overall.

The Nittany Lions score an average of 72.4 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 67.2 the Longhorns give up.

Penn State is 14-5 against the spread and 17-4 overall when it scores more than 67.2 points.

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-9 15-18-0 Penn State 20-12-0 3-2 18-14-0

Texas vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits

Texas Penn State 17-1 Home Record 13-4 4-6 Away Record 4-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

