The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) are favored by 5.5 points against the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Saturday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 2-10 Midwest Region bracket contest, which tips off at 7:45 PM on CBS. The point total for the matchup is set at 139.5.

Texas vs. Penn State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Wells Fargo Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -5.5 139.5

Texas vs Penn State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Longhorns have compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread.

Texas has a record of 12-1, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Longhorns have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Penn State's ATS record is 20-12-0 this year.

This season, the Nittany Lions have come away with a win two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or longer on the moneyline.

Penn State has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Texas vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 19 57.6% 77.9 150.3 67.2 135.3 141.9 Penn State 17 53.1% 72.4 150.3 68.1 135.3 137.2

Additional Texas vs Penn State Insights & Trends

Texas has gone 7-3 over its past 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread in that span.

The Longhorns have hit the over twice in their past 10 contests.

Penn State has gone 9-1 over its past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Nittany Lions have gone over the total six times.

The 77.9 points per game the Longhorns put up are 9.8 more points than the Nittany Lions allow (68.1).

Texas is 12-14 against the spread and 22-6 overall when scoring more than 68.1 points.

The Nittany Lions average 5.2 more points per game (72.4) than the Longhorns allow (67.2).

Penn State is 14-5 against the spread and 17-4 overall when it scores more than 67.2 points.

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 17-16-0 8-9 15-18-0 Penn State 20-12-0 3-2 18-14-0

Texas vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits

Texas Penn State 17-1 Home Record 13-4 4-6 Away Record 4-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

