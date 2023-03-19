The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) take on the No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) with a Sweet 16 spot in the South Region of the bracket on the line on Sunday at Ball Arena.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. Baylor matchup.

Baylor vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: TBS

Baylor vs. Creighton Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Trends

Baylor has compiled a 17-15-1 record against the spread this year.

When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this year, the Bears have an ATS record of 3-2.

Creighton has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Bluejays games have gone over the point total 13 out of 32 times this season.

Baylor Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1800

+1800 In terms of their national championship odds, the Bears have experienced the 81st-biggest change this season, falling from +1500 at the start to +1800.

With odds of +1800, Baylor has been given a 5.3% chance of winning the national championship.

