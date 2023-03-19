Top Baylor Players to Watch vs. Creighton - Second Round
The NCAA tournament at Ball Arena on Sunday includes a second-round matchup that pits the Baylor Bears against the Creighton Bluejays at 7:10 PM ET. The Bears' Adam Flagler and the Bluejays' Baylor Scheierman are two players to watch in this contest.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.
How to Watch Baylor vs. Creighton
- Game Day: Sunday, March 19
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- TV: TBS
Baylor's Last Game
Baylor won its previous game versus UCSB, 74-56, on Friday. Flagler led the way with 18 points, plus one rebounds and five assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adam Flagler
|18
|1
|5
|1
|0
|3
|LJ Cryer
|15
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Caleb Lohner
|13
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
Baylor Players to Watch
Keyonte George is tops on the Bears at 15.6 points per game, while also putting up 2.8 assists and 4.2 rebounds.
Jalen Bridges is tops on the Bears at 5.6 rebounds per contest, while also posting 1.1 assists and 10.2 points.
LJ Cryer posts 14.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.5 steals and 0 blocked shots.
Flo Thamba is putting up 5 points, 0.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Baylor Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Adam Flagler
|16.6
|2.5
|4.2
|1
|0
|2.4
|Jalen Bridges
|10.5
|5.1
|1.4
|1.2
|0.9
|1.4
|LJ Cryer
|14.9
|1.9
|2
|0.3
|0
|3
|Keyonte George
|10.3
|3
|1.7
|1.1
|0.1
|1.9
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua
|5.3
|5.2
|0.6
|0.4
|0.4
|0.4
