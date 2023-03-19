The No. 3 seed Baylor Bears (23-10) are set to take on the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (22-12) with a Sweet 16 berth in the South Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Ball Arena. Baylor is a 1.5-point favorite to advance in this second round matchup, which airs on TBS. The point total for the matchup is set at 143.5.

Baylor vs. Creighton Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Baylor -1.5 143.5

Baylor vs Creighton Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Bears have put together a 17-14-0 record against the spread.

This season, Baylor has won 14 of its 22 games, or 63.6%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Bears.

So far this year, Creighton has compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread.

This season, the Bluejays have been victorious three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Creighton has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Baylor vs. Creighton Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Baylor 19 61.3% 77.1 153.6 69.8 138.1 145.3 Creighton 16 55.2% 76.5 153.6 68.3 138.1 145.4

Additional Baylor vs Creighton Insights & Trends

Baylor has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Bears have gone over the total in five of their past 10 games.

Creighton has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.

Five of the Bluejays' past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Bears put up 8.8 more points per game (77.1) than the Bluejays allow (68.3).

Baylor is 15-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 68.3 points.

The Bluejays put up 6.7 more points per game (76.5) than the Bears allow their opponents to score (69.8).

When it scores more than 69.8 points, Creighton is 10-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall.

Baylor vs. Creighton Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Baylor 17-14-0 14-12 17-14-0 Creighton 14-15-0 2-2 12-17-0

Baylor vs. Creighton Home/Away Splits

Baylor Creighton 14-3 Home Record 13-2 5-5 Away Record 5-6 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 82.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.5 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

