Sunday's game that pits the Marquette Golden Eagles (29-6) versus the Michigan State Spartans (20-12) at Nationwide Arena should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-70 in favor of Marquette. Tipoff is at 5:15 PM ET on March 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Michigan State is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) against Marquette. The two teams are projected to eclipse the 139.5 total.

Marquette vs. Michigan State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 5:15 PM ET

5:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Nationwide Arena

Nationwide Arena Line: Marquette -3.5

Marquette -3.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marquette -160, Michigan State +135

Marquette vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 73, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Marquette vs. Michigan State

Pick ATS: Michigan State (+3.5)



Michigan State (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Marquette's record against the spread this season is 20-11-0, and Michigan State's is 15-14-0. The Golden Eagles are 15-16-0 and the Spartans are 16-13-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams average 150.2 points per game, 10.7 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Marquette is 6-4 against the spread and 10-0 overall while Michigan State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game (scoring 79.9 points per game to rank 19th in college basketball while giving up 70.3 per contest to rank 185th in college basketball) and have a +335 scoring differential overall.

Marquette falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 4.1 boards. It is grabbing 28.4 rebounds per game (333rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.5 per outing.

Marquette makes 8.9 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (7.6).

The Golden Eagles' 102.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 11th in college basketball, and the 89.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 128th in college basketball.

Marquette has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.4 per game (41st in college basketball play) while forcing 14.7 (32nd in college basketball).

Michigan State Performance Insights

The Spartans' +98 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.3 points per game (204th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per contest (88th in college basketball).

The 32.1 rebounds per game Michigan State accumulates rank 157th in the country, 1.7 more than the 30.4 its opponents collect.

Michigan State connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (181st in college basketball) at a 39.4% rate (third-best in college basketball), compared to the 7 its opponents make, shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc.

Michigan State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Spartans commit 10.2 per game (34th in college basketball) and force 9.5 (347th in college basketball).

