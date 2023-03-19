The Sam Houston Bearkats (26-7) will attempt to extend a four-game road winning stretch at the North Texas Mean Green (27-7) on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET.

North Texas vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV: ESPN+

North Texas Stats Insights

The Mean Green make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Bearkats have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).

In games North Texas shoots better than 38.8% from the field, it is 19-2 overall.

The Mean Green are the 251st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bearkats sit at 57th.

The Mean Green record 64.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 58.8 the Bearkats give up.

North Texas has a 22-2 record when putting up more than 58.8 points.

North Texas Home & Away Comparison

North Texas is scoring 64.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.5 more points than it is averaging in road games (63.4).

The Mean Green cede 52.9 points per game in home games this year, compared to 59.9 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, North Texas has played worse at home this year, sinking 7.2 treys per game with a 33.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 per game and a 36.8% percentage in away games.

