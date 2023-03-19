The Sam Houston Bearkats (26-7) will try to continue a four-game road winning streak when visiting the North Texas Mean Green (27-7) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at UNT Coliseum, airing at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the North Texas vs. Sam Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Texas vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

North Texas vs. Sam Houston Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Sam Houston Moneyline

North Texas vs. Sam Houston Betting Trends

North Texas is 16-14-1 ATS this season.

A total of 14 out of the Mean Green's 31 games this season have hit the over.

Sam Houston has won 18 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

Bearkats games have gone over the point total 12 out of 29 times this season.

