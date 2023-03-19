Sunday's game features the Duquesne Dukes (20-12) and the Rice Owls (18-15) matching up at Ocean Center (on March 19) at 1:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-71 win for Duquesne.

There is no line set for the game.

Rice vs. Duquesne Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: FloSports

FloSports Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Ocean Center

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rice vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 79, Rice 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Rice vs. Duquesne

Computer Predicted Spread: Duquesne (-7.7)

Duquesne (-7.7) Computer Predicted Total: 149.5

Duquesne's record against the spread so far this season is 14-15-0, and Rice's is 13-16-0. The Dukes have a 16-13-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Owls have a record of 19-10-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 games, Duquesne has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Rice has gone 3-7 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 matches.

Put your picks to the test and bet on college basketball with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rice Performance Insights

The Owls have a +9 scoring differential, putting up 76.7 points per game (58th in college basketball) and giving up 76.4 (334th in college basketball).

The 32.4 rebounds per game Rice accumulates rank 138th in college basketball. Their opponents grab 31.5.

Rice makes 9.0 three-pointers per game (34th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2. It shoots 35.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.1%.

Rice loses the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 12.6 (257th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.4.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.