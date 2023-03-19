The Atlanta Hawks (35-35) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (18-52) as 8.5-point favorites on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 243.5.

Spurs vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: BSSW and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -8.5 243.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

San Antonio has played 23 games this season that finished with a combined score above 243.5 points.

San Antonio has a 234.7-point average over/under in its matchups this season, 8.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

San Antonio's ATS record is 29-41-0 this year.

The Spurs have been underdogs in 66 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (24.2%) in those contests.

This season, San Antonio has won five of its 21 games, or 23.8%, when it is the underdog by at least +300 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 25% chance of walking away with the win.

Spurs vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Hawks vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over 243.5 % of Games Over 243.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 23 32.9% 117.4 230 117.5 239.6 232.5 Spurs 23 32.9% 112.6 230 122.1 239.6 232.7

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

San Antonio has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Spurs have gone over the total six times.

This season, San Antonio is 18-19-0 at home against the spread (.486 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-22-0 ATS (.333).

The Spurs average only 4.9 fewer points per game (112.6) than the Hawks give up to opponents (117.5).

When it scores more than 117.5 points, San Antonio is 14-8 against the spread and 9-13 overall.

Spurs vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Hawks and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 31-39 4-3 40-30 Spurs 29-41 13-16 41-29

Spurs vs. Hawks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Hawks Spurs 117.4 Points Scored (PG) 112.6 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 15-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 14-8 17-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 9-13 117.5 Points Allowed (PG) 122.1 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 20-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 18-7 21-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 14-11

