The Tarleton State Texans (17-16) travel to face the Radford Highlanders (19-14) after dropping three consecutive road games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

Tarleton State vs. Radford Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Tarleton State Stats Insights

The Texans are shooting 45.4% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 45.2% the Highlanders' opponents have shot this season.

Tarleton State is 13-3 when it shoots better than 45.2% from the field.

The Texans are the 349th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 141st.

The Texans' 72 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 64.9 the Highlanders give up.

Tarleton State is 13-6 when giving up fewer than 69.7 points.

Tarleton State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Tarleton State averages 80.8 points per game. On the road, it scores 63.6.

At home, the Texans concede 60.6 points per game. On the road, they allow 74.3.

At home, Tarleton State drains 6.3 trifectas per game, 2.7 more than it averages away (3.6). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (38.8%) than away (28.2%).

Tarleton State Schedule