The Tarleton State Texans (17-16) aim to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Radford Highlanders (19-14) on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Tarleton State vs. Radford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tarleton State vs. Radford Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Tarleton State vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Tarleton State Moneyline Radford Moneyline

Tarleton State vs. Radford Betting Trends

  • Tarleton State has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.
  • So far this season, 12 out of the Texans' 29 games have hit the over.
  • Radford has compiled a 17-14-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Highlanders games have gone over the point total 15 out of 31 times this season.

