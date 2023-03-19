How to Watch TCU vs. Gonzaga on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The No. 3 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (29-5) will look to book a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second round matchup against the No. 6 seed TCU Horned Frogs (22-12) on Sunday at Ball Arena, beginning at 9:40 PM.
TCU vs. Gonzaga Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: TBS
TCU Stats Insights
- TCU has put together a 14-5 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.3% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs rank 39th.
- The Horned Frogs' 75.1 points per game are only 2.3 more points than the 72.8 the Bulldogs allow.
- When TCU allows fewer than 87.4 points, it is 20-11.
TCU Home & Away Comparison
- At home, TCU scores 77.9 points per game. Away, it scores 72.4.
- In 2022-23 the Horned Frogs are conceding 12.8 fewer points per game at home (63.5) than away (76.3).
- TCU knocks down more 3-pointers at home (5.4 per game) than away (5). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (30.2%) than on the road (28.5%).
TCU Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Kansas State
|W 80-67
|T-Mobile Center
|3/10/2023
|Texas
|L 66-60
|T-Mobile Center
|3/17/2023
|Arizona State
|W 72-70
|Ball Arena
|3/19/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Ball Arena
