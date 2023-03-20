How to Watch Rice vs. Southern Utah on TV or Live Stream - March 20
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-12) go up against the Rice Owls (19-15) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023. The matchup airs on FloSports.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Rice vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
- TV: FloSports
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Rice Stats Insights
- The Owls have shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, three percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of the Thunderbirds have averaged.
- This season, Rice has a 13-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.1% from the field.
- The Thunderbirds are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 297th.
- The Owls' 76.9 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 73.6 the Thunderbirds allow.
- Rice has a 16-6 record when giving up fewer than 82.2 points.
Rice Home & Away Comparison
- Rice averages 81.1 points per game at home, and 72.2 on the road.
- At home, the Owls allow 73.8 points per game. On the road, they allow 79.5.
- Beyond the arc, Rice makes fewer triples away (8.8 per game) than at home (9.2), and shoots a lower percentage away (34.7%) than at home (36.8%) too.
Rice Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/8/2023
|UTSA
|W 72-71
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/9/2023
|UAB
|L 87-60
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/19/2023
|Duquesne
|W 84-78
|Ocean Center
|3/20/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Ocean Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.