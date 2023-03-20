The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-12) match up against the Rice Owls (19-15) at 2:30 PM ET on Monday at Ocean Center. Harrison Butler of the Thunderbirds and Quincy Olivari of the Owls are two players to watch in this contest.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on FloSports.

How to Watch Rice vs. Southern Utah

Game Day: Monday, March 20

Monday, March 20 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Arena: Ocean Center

Ocean Center Location: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloSports

Rice's Last Game

Rice was victorious in its previous game against Duquesne, 84-78, on Sunday. Olivari was its top scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Quincy Olivari 19 7 0 0 0 2 Travis Evee 17 2 3 2 0 2 Max Fiedler 16 7 3 2 0 0

Rice Players to Watch

Olivari is putting up team highs in points (18.8 per game) and assists (2.2). And he is delivering 5.9 rebounds, making 42.4% of his shots from the field and 37.6% from 3-point range, with 2.7 triples per game.

Max Fiedler tops the Owls in rebounding (7.4 per game) and assists (5.0), and averages 10.8 points. He also posts 0.7 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.

The Owls receive 15.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Travis Evee.

Cameron Sheffield is putting up 7.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 43.6% of his shots from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Mekhi Mason is posting 9.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 44.2% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 1.2 triples per contest.

Rice Top Performers (Last 10 Games)