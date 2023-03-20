Rice vs. Southern Utah: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 20
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (23-12) host the Rice Owls (19-15) at Ocean Center on Monday, March 20, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET on FloSports. There is no line set for the matchup.
Rice vs. Southern Utah Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, March 20, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: FloSports
- Where: Daytona Beach, Florida
- Venue: Ocean Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Owls Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 19 of the Owls' 29 games with a set total.
- Rice has a 13-16-0 record against the spread this year.
- Southern Utah (15-13-0 ATS) has covered the spread 53.6% of the time, 8.8% more often than Rice (13-16-0) this year.
Rice vs. Southern Utah Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Southern Utah
|82.2
|159.1
|73.6
|150
|148.8
|Rice
|76.9
|159.1
|76.4
|150
|147.2
Additional Rice Insights & Trends
- Rice has gone 3-7 in its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Owls have gone over the total six times.
- The Owls' 76.9 points per game are just 3.3 more points than the 73.6 the Thunderbirds give up.
- When it scores more than 73.6 points, Rice is 9-6 against the spread and 13-6 overall.
Southern Utah vs. Rice Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Southern Utah
|15-13-0
|15-13-0
|Rice
|13-16-0
|19-10-0
Rice vs. Southern Utah Home/Away Splits
|Southern Utah
|Rice
|13-2
|Home Record
|11-7
|5-8
|Away Record
|6-7
|7-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-9-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|8-5-0
|92.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.1
|73.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.2
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-3-0
