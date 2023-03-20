Monday's game features the SMU Mustangs (17-12) and the Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-14) facing off at United Supermarkets Arena in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 66-63 victory for SMU according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.

In their last outing on Thursday, the Mustangs secured a 68-42 victory against Little Rock.

SMU vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

SMU vs. Texas Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 66, Texas Tech 63

SMU Schedule Analysis

The Mustangs picked up their best win of the season on January 21, when they claimed a 53-50 victory over the Houston Cougars, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 73) in our computer rankings.

SMU has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (six).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Mustangs are 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.

SMU 2022-23 Best Wins

53-50 at home over Houston (No. 73) on January 21

68-66 at home over East Carolina (No. 84) on January 14

70-56 on the road over Cal (No. 91) on December 4

84-71 over Gardner-Webb (No. 109) on December 3

69-51 at home over Wichita State (No. 131) on February 22

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

SMU Performance Insights