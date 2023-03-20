Texas vs. Louisville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Monday's contest features the Texas Longhorns (26-9) and the Louisville Cardinals (24-11) clashing at Moody Center (on March 20) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-62 win for Texas.
The Longhorns are coming off of a 79-40 win over East Carolina in their most recent outing on Saturday.
Texas vs. Louisville Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Texas vs. Louisville Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 71, Louisville 62
Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns notched their best win of the season on January 25, when they beat the Oklahoma Sooners, who rank No. 16 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 78-58.
- The Longhorns have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
- Texas has seven wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.
Texas 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-58 at home over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on January 25
- 68-53 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on January 15
- 67-45 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 16/AP Poll) on February 25
- 68-55 on the road over Baylor (No. 34) on January 22
- 62-48 over USC (No. 36) on December 18
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- The Cardinals' best win this season came in a 64-38 victory over the No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on March 4.
- The Cardinals have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 19th-most in Division I. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Louisville is 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
- The Longhorns have tied for the 122nd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (four).
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-38 over Notre Dame (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 4
- 71-63 over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 20
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 20/AP Poll) on February 5
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 29) on January 15
- 83-81 over Drake (No. 44) on March 18
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns' +577 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.5 points per game (45th in college basketball) while giving up 57 per contest (27th in college basketball).
- With 72.3 points per game in Big 12 matchups, Texas is putting up 1.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (73.5 PPG).
- The Longhorns are averaging 78.7 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they are averaging 71.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Texas is allowing 53 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 63.9.
- The Longhorns' offense has been much worse over their last 10 games, putting up 66 points a contest compared to the 73.5 they've averaged this season.
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals' +326 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.1 points per game (49th in college basketball) while giving up 63.7 per contest (161st in college basketball).
- In ACC games, Louisville has averaged 3.2 fewer points (69.9) than overall (73.1) in 2022-23.
- At home the Cardinals are putting up 77.2 points per game, 6.1 more than they are averaging on the road (71.1).
- At home Louisville is giving up 62.4 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than it is away (64.9).
- While the Cardinals are averaging 73.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, producing 70.6 points per contest.
