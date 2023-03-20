The No. 4 seed Texas Longhorns (26-9) will compete with the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (24-11) on Monday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This matchup tips off at 7:00 PM.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Texas vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals score an average of 73.1 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 57 the Longhorns allow.
  • When it scores more than 57 points, Louisville is 21-5.
  • Texas' record is 23-6 when it allows fewer than 73.1 points.
  • The Longhorns record 9.8 more points per game (73.5) than the Cardinals give up (63.7).
  • Texas is 22-4 when scoring more than 63.7 points.
  • Louisville is 19-6 when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.
  • The Longhorns are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 4.2% higher than the Cardinals allow to opponents (40.1%).
  • The Cardinals' 45 shooting percentage from the field is only 7.9 higher than the Longhorns have conceded.

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/11/2023 Oklahoma State W 64-57 Municipal Auditorium
3/12/2023 Iowa State L 61-51 Municipal Auditorium
3/18/2023 East Carolina W 79-40 Moody Center
3/20/2023 Louisville - Moody Center

