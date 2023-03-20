How to Watch the Texas vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 4 seed Texas Longhorns (26-9) will compete with the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (24-11) on Monday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This matchup tips off at 7:00 PM.
Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: ESPN
Texas vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals score an average of 73.1 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 57 the Longhorns allow.
- When it scores more than 57 points, Louisville is 21-5.
- Texas' record is 23-6 when it allows fewer than 73.1 points.
- The Longhorns record 9.8 more points per game (73.5) than the Cardinals give up (63.7).
- Texas is 22-4 when scoring more than 63.7 points.
- Louisville is 19-6 when giving up fewer than 73.5 points.
- The Longhorns are making 44.3% of their shots from the field, 4.2% higher than the Cardinals allow to opponents (40.1%).
- The Cardinals' 45 shooting percentage from the field is only 7.9 higher than the Longhorns have conceded.
Texas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/11/2023
|Oklahoma State
|W 64-57
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/12/2023
|Iowa State
|L 61-51
|Municipal Auditorium
|3/18/2023
|East Carolina
|W 79-40
|Moody Center
|3/20/2023
|Louisville
|-
|Moody Center
