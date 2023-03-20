Monday's game at United Supermarkets Arena has the SMU Mustangs (17-12) matching up with the Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-14) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 20). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 66-63 victory for SMU, so expect a tight matchup.

In their last game on Thursday, the Red Raiders claimed a 67-54 win over UTEP.

Texas Tech vs. SMU Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech vs. SMU Score Prediction

Prediction: SMU 66, Texas Tech 63

Texas Tech Schedule Analysis

The Red Raiders captured their signature win of the season on January 18, when they beat the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 68-64.

The Red Raiders have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 31st-most in the nation. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 36th-most.

The Mustangs have tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

Texas Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

68-64 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on January 18

86-85 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 16

72-67 over Middle Tennessee (No. 24) on November 25

78-68 at home over Kansas State (No. 65) on February 5

85-65 on the road over Kansas State (No. 65) on January 14

Texas Tech Performance Insights