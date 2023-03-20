Monday's contest between the Villanova Wildcats (29-6) and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (33-3) at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has a projected final score of 70-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Villanova squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 76-59 victory against Cleveland State in their last outing on Saturday.

Villanova vs. FGCU Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania

The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Villanova vs. FGCU Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 70, FGCU 62

Villanova Schedule Analysis

When the Wildcats beat the Creighton Bluejays, the No. 16 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 63-61 on March 5, it was their season's signature win.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Wildcats are 8-6 (.571%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Villanova has 10 wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the country.

The Wildcats have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Villanova 2022-23 Best Wins

63-61 over Creighton (No. 16) on March 5

73-57 on the road over Creighton (No. 16) on January 20

72-50 over South Florida (No. 36) on November 27

69-59 on the road over Princeton (No. 39) on November 11

54-52 on the road over Marquette (No. 41) on December 28

FGCU Schedule Analysis

The Eagles picked up their best win of the season on March 18, when they took down the Washington State Cougars, who rank No. 23 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 74-63.

According to the RPI, the Wildcats have seven wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, the most in the country.

FGCU has tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).

FGCU 2022-23 Best Wins

74-63 over Washington State (No. 23/AP Poll) on March 18

69-63 on the road over Kentucky (No. 93) on December 18

84-60 at home over Liberty (No. 95) on March 11

70-53 at home over Liberty (No. 95) on January 2

68-60 over San Diego (No. 116) on November 20

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 12.4 points per game (scoring 70.8 points per game to rank 72nd in college basketball while giving up 58.4 per contest to rank 44th in college basketball) and have a +434 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, Villanova is posting 70.5 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (70.8 points per game) is 0.3 PPG higher.

The Wildcats are scoring 71.7 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.4 more points than they're averaging away from home (71.3).

Villanova is allowing 56.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 55.1.

The Wildcats have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 70.6 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.2 points fewer than the 70.8 they've scored this year.

FGCU Performance Insights