North Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 21
The Oklahoma State Cowboys (20-15) take on the North Texas Mean Green (28-7) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma State vs. North Texas matchup.
North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|North Texas Moneyline
North Texas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- North Texas has covered 17 times in 32 games with a spread this season.
- The Mean Green have not covered the spread when an underdog by 5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- Oklahoma State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 19 times.
- The Cowboys and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 35 times this season.
