Spurs vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) host the San Antonio Spurs (19-52) in a matchup of Southwest Division teams at Smoothie King Center, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Spurs are 11.5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's over/under is set at 234.5.
Spurs vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-11.5
|234.5
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 234.5 points in 33 of 71 games this season.
- The average over/under for San Antonio's matchups this season is 234.9, 0.4 more points than this game's total.
- San Antonio has gone 30-41-0 ATS this year.
- The Spurs have come away with 17 wins in the 67 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- San Antonio has a record of 3-8, a 27.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +450 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that San Antonio has an 18.2% chance of pulling out a win.
Spurs vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 234.5
|% of Games Over 234.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|25
|35.2%
|113.9
|226.7
|113.4
|235.5
|229
|Spurs
|33
|46.5%
|112.8
|226.7
|122.1
|235.5
|232.8
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its last 10 contests.
- The Spurs have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
- This season, San Antonio is 19-19-0 at home against the spread (.500 winning percentage). On the road, it is 11-22-0 ATS (.333).
- The Spurs put up just 0.6 fewer points per game (112.8) than the Pelicans give up to opponents (113.4).
- San Antonio has put together a 20-11 ATS record and a 13-18 overall record in games it scores more than 113.4 points.
Spurs vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|33-38
|0-0
|35-36
|Spurs
|30-41
|7-6
|41-30
Spurs vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Spurs
|113.9
|112.8
|16
|22
|15-1
|20-11
|15-1
|13-18
|113.4
|122.1
|15
|30
|27-9
|12-6
|27-9
|12-6
