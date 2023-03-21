The San Antonio Spurs (19-52) are keeping their eye on seven players on the injury report, including Devonte' Graham, ahead of their Tuesday, March 21 matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) at Smoothie King Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.

In their last game on Sunday, the Spurs earned a 126-118 win against the Hawks. Keldon Johnson totaled 29 points, 12 rebounds and five assists for the Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Devonte' Graham PG Questionable Quadricep 7.3 1.6 2.7 Khem Birch C Out Knee 2.2 1.3 0.4 Zach Collins PF Out Nir - Rest 11.2 6.3 2.8 Keldon Johnson SF Out Neck 21.8 5.0 2.9 Devin Vassell SG Out Knee 18.8 3.9 3.6 Charles Bassey C Out Patella 5.7 5.5 1.4 Jeremy Sochan PF Out Knee 10.9 5.3 2.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: Out (Hamstring), Jose Alvarado: Out (Tibia)

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and BSSW

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Spurs Season Insights

The Spurs score only 0.6 fewer points per game (112.8) than the Pelicans give up (113.4).

San Antonio is 13-18 when it scores more than 113.4 points.

The Spurs are tallying 115.6 points per game in their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 112.8.

San Antonio hits 11.0 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc (23rd in NBA). It is making 1.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.3 per game at 39.2%.

The Spurs average 107.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (29th in league), and give up 117.3 points per 100 possessions (30th in NBA).

Spurs vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -13.5 231

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.