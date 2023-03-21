The New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) are at home in Southwest Division play against the San Antonio Spurs (19-52) on March 21, 2023. This is the fourth matchup between the squads this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Spurs vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Pelicans vs. Spurs with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Spurs Stats Insights

The Spurs' 46.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents.

This season, San Antonio has a 13-19 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 47.5% from the field.

The Spurs are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 13th.

The Spurs average just 0.6 fewer points per game (112.8) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (113.4).

San Antonio is 13-18 when it scores more than 113.4 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs put up 114.2 points per game, 3.1 more than away (111.1). Defensively they concede 120.3 points per game at home, 3.8 less than on the road (124.1).

San Antonio is conceding fewer points at home (120.3 per game) than on the road (124.1).

The Spurs pick up 1.2 more assists per game at home (27.6) than on the road (26.4).

Spurs Injuries