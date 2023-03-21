Jonas Valanciunas and Keldon Johnson are two players to watch when the New Orleans Pelicans (34-37) and the San Antonio Spurs (19-52) go head to head at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday. Gametime is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Spurs vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Tuesday, March 21

Tuesday, March 21 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Spurs' Last Game

In their previous game, the Spurs defeated the Hawks on Sunday, 126-118. Johnson scored a team-high 29 points (and chipped in five assists and 12 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keldon Johnson 29 12 5 1 0 2 Devin Vassell 29 2 3 3 1 5 Zach Collins 19 8 3 3 2 1

Spurs Players to Watch

Johnson is the Spurs' top scorer (21.8 points per game), and he averages 2.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds.

Tre Jones is putting up a team-leading 6.3 assists per game. And he is producing 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds, making 44.0% of his shots from the floor.

Devonte' Graham is putting up 7.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, making 38.4% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 treys per game.

Keita Bates-Diop is averaging 8.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 50.1% of his shots from the field.

Malaki Branham gives the Spurs 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Zach Collins 14.0 6.4 3.2 1.0 1.0 1.7 Keldon Johnson 13.3 4.1 2.1 0.6 0.1 1.3 Devin Vassell 11.5 2.4 2.4 0.6 0.4 1.7 Devonte' Graham 12.0 2.1 3.2 0.4 0.1 2.5 Jeremy Sochan 10.0 4.7 1.6 0.6 0.1 0.4

