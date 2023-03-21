The Seattle Kraken (38-24-7) carry a five-game road winning streak into a matchup with the Dallas Stars (38-19-13) on Tuesday, March 21 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW.

Over the last 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-3-0 while putting up 48 goals against 34 goals allowed. On 31 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored nine goals (29.0%).

As hockey play continues, get ready for the matchup by checking out which club we project to win Tuesday's game.

Stars vs. Kraken Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Stars 4, Kraken 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-165)

Stars (-165) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.7)

Stars Splits and Trends

The Stars are 7-13-20 in overtime contests on their way to a 38-19-13 overall record.

Dallas has 24 points (7-6-10) in the 23 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Stars scored just one goal, they went 1-7-2 (four points).

Dallas has finished 5-3-6 in the 14 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering 16 points).

The Stars have scored more than two goals in 44 games (32-7-5, 69 points).

In the 21 games when Dallas has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 10-5-6 to record 26 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Dallas is 21-10-5 (47 points).

The Stars' opponents have had more shots in 30 games. The Stars went 13-9-8 in those matchups (34 points).

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 8th 3.43 Goals Scored 3.48 6th 9th 2.73 Goals Allowed 3.19 17th 11th 32.3 Shots 30.3 21st 13th 30.8 Shots Allowed 27.7 3rd 8th 23.5% Power Play % 19.3% 24th 5th 82.9% Penalty Kill % 74.4% 26th

Stars vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSW, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

