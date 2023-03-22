Devin Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs take the court versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Vassell, in his last time out, had 29 points and three steals in a 126-118 win over the Hawks.

Below, we look at Vassell's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Devin Vassell Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 18.8 17.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.5 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.7 PRA 26.5 26.3 24.5 PR 22.5 22.7 20.8 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.6



Devin Vassell Insights vs. the Bucks

Vassell is responsible for taking 8.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 15.8 per game.

He's taken 7.0 threes per game, or 11.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Vassell's opponents, the Bucks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Spurs average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.9.

The Bucks are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 112.4 points per game.

Giving up 44.4 rebounds per game, the Bucks are the 20th-ranked squad in the league.

In terms of assists, the Bucks have allowed 23.2 per game, third in the NBA.

Allowing 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, the Bucks are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Devin Vassell vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2022 31 22 5 0 2 1 0

