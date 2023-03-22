On Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) take the court against the San Antonio Spurs (19-53) at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSWI.

Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSWI

BSSW and BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Spurs vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Spurs vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks average 116.3 points per game (ninth in the league) while giving up 112.4 per outing (eighth in the NBA). They have a +277 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Spurs have a -695 scoring differential, falling short by 9.6 points per game. They're putting up 112.4 points per game, 24th in the league, and are allowing 122.0 per outing to rank 30th in the NBA.

The teams combine to score 228.7 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow a combined 234.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Milwaukee has covered 40 times in 71 games with a spread this season.

San Antonio has covered 30 times in 72 chances against the spread this season.

Spurs and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Spurs - - +3000 Bucks +330 +145 -

