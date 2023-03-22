The Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) play the San Antonio Spurs (19-53) as heavy, 17.5-point favorites on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.

Spurs vs. Bucks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: BSSW and BSWI
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -17.5 236.5

Spurs Betting Records & Stats

  • San Antonio has combined with its opponent to score more than 236.5 points in 33 of 72 games this season.
  • San Antonio's games this season have had an average of 234.4 points, 2.1 fewer points than this game's total.
  • So far this year, San Antonio has put together a 30-42-0 record against the spread.
  • The Spurs have been chosen as underdogs in 68 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (25%) in those games.
  • San Antonio has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +1150.
  • San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Spurs vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Bucks vs Spurs Total Facts
Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 25 35.2% 116.3 228.7 112.4 234.4 226.7
Spurs 33 45.8% 112.4 228.7 122 234.4 232.8

Additional Spurs Insights & Trends

  • San Antonio has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • Six of the Spurs' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • In 2022-23 against the spread, San Antonio has a better winning percentage at home (.500, 19-19-0 record) than away (.324, 11-23-0).
  • The Spurs put up the same points per game as the Bucks allow their opponents to score (112.4).
  • San Antonio has put together a 21-13 ATS record and a 13-21 overall record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.

Spurs vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Bucks and Spurs Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 17.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 40-31 0-0 36-35
Spurs 30-42 0-0 41-31

Spurs vs. Bucks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Bucks Spurs
116.3
Points Scored (PG)
 112.4
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 24
21-5
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 21-13
23-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 13-21
112.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 122
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 30
25-14
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 15-6
33-6
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 14-7

