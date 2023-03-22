Keldon Johnson Injury Status - Spurs vs. Bucks Injury Report March 22
The San Antonio Spurs (19-53) are keeping their eye on eight players on the injury report, including Keldon Johnson, ahead of their Wednesday, March 22 matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (51-20) at Fiserv Forum, which starts at 8:00 PM ET.
The Spurs fell in their most recent game 119-84 against the Pelicans on Tuesday. Sandro Mamukelashvili's team-leading 20 points paced the Spurs in the loss.
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Devonte' Graham
|PG
|Out
|Rest
|7.4
|1.6
|2.6
|Doug McDermott
|SF
|Out
|Rest
|10
|2.2
|1.5
|Khem Birch
|C
|Out
|Knee
|2.2
|1.3
|0.4
|Romeo Langford
|SG
|Out
|Rest
|7.2
|2.8
|1.2
|Keldon Johnson
|SF
|Questionable
|Neck
|21.8
|5
|2.9
|Tre Jones
|PG
|Out
|Rest
|12.5
|3.5
|6.3
|Charles Bassey
|C
|Out
|Patella
|5.7
|5.5
|1.4
|Jeremy Sochan
|PF
|Questionable
|Knee
|10.9
|5.3
|2.5
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Bucks Injuries: Goran Dragic: Out (Knee), Meyers Leonard: Out (Calf), Jae Crowder: Out (Calf)
Spurs vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSSW and BSWI
Spurs Season Insights
- The Spurs' 112.4 points per game are equal to what the Bucks allow.
- San Antonio has put together a 13-21 record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
- While the Spurs are posting 112.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their previous 10 games, tallying 113.8 a contest.
- San Antonio makes 11 three-pointers per game (22nd in the league) while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc (23rd in NBA). It is making 1.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12.3 per game at 39.2%.
- The Spurs' 107.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 29th in the NBA, and the 117.2 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 30th in the league.
Spurs vs. Bucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-17.5
|238
