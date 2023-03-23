How to Watch the Stars vs. Penguins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 23
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (off a loss in their most recent game) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (off a win) will clash on Thursday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.
You can tune in to ESPN, SN1, and SNE to see the Penguins try to hold off the Stars.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SN1, and SNE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Stars vs. Penguins Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/12/2022
|Penguins
|Stars
|2-1 PIT
Stars Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in league play, giving up 196 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank ninth.
- The Stars' 244 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 4.8 goals-per-game average (48 total) during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|71
|41
|48
|89
|59
|55
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|71
|30
|40
|70
|40
|47
|59.5%
|Roope Hintz
|63
|32
|34
|66
|35
|22
|51.7%
|Joe Pavelski
|71
|20
|46
|66
|46
|28
|53.5%
|Miro Heiskanen
|68
|11
|50
|61
|50
|43
|-
Penguins Stats & Trends
- The Penguins give up 3.2 goals per game (229 in total), 19th in the league.
- With 228 goals (3.2 per game), the Penguins have the NHL's 14th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) during that time.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sidney Crosby
|71
|30
|54
|84
|53
|52
|53.4%
|Evgeni Malkin
|71
|24
|50
|74
|97
|72
|50.3%
|Jake Guentzel
|67
|31
|33
|64
|41
|34
|50%
|Rickard Rakell
|71
|25
|25
|50
|36
|27
|52.6%
|Jason Zucker
|67
|24
|19
|43
|35
|31
|26.7%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.