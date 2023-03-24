A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup features the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) and No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) to determine which of the squads is heading to the Midwest Regional final when it tips off on Friday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 7:15 PM, airing on CBS.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Houston vs. Miami (FL) matchup.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: CBS

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Trends

Houston has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.

The Cougars and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 36 times this season.

Miami (FL) has covered 19 times in 33 matchups with a spread this season.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 33 times this year.

Houston Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +360

+360 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+360), Houston is second-best in the country. It is the same according to the computer rankings.

The Cougars have experienced the 80th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +900 at the start of the season to +360.

Based on its moneyline odds, Houston has a 21.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Miami (FL) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 The Hurricanes were +10000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +4500, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.

The implied probability of Miami (FL) winning the national championship, based on its +4500 moneyline odds, is 2.2%.

