Friday's game features the Houston Cougars (33-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) facing off at T-Mobile Center (on March 24) at 7:15 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-66 victory for Houston.

Based on our computer prediction, Houston is projected to cover the spread (7.5) against Miami (FL). The two sides are expected to eclipse the 138.5 over/under.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Houston -7.5

Houston -7.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -350, Miami (FL) +280

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, Miami (FL) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Houston (-7.5)



Houston (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Houston has a 17-16-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Miami (FL), who is 16-11-0 ATS. The Cougars have gone over the point total in 15 games, while Hurricanes games have gone over 13 times. The teams score an average of 154 points per game, 15.5 more points than this matchup's total. Houston is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 contests, while Miami (FL) has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars have a +658 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.3 points per game. They're putting up 74.9 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball and are giving up 56.6 per contest to rank second in college basketball.

Houston prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 8.5 boards. It is grabbing 35.9 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.4 per outing.

Houston makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball) at a 34.2% rate (173rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 per game its opponents make at a 27.4% rate.

The Cougars average 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (19th in college basketball), and allow 76.2 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Houston wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 9.5 (14th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.3.

