Friday's contest features the Houston Cougars (33-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) matching up at T-Mobile Center (on March 24) at 7:15 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-66 victory for Houston.

Based on our computer prediction, Houston projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup against Miami (FL). The total is listed at 138.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Houston -6.5

Houston -6.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -300, Miami (FL) +240

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, Miami (FL) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Houston (-6.5)



Houston (-6.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Houston has gone 17-16-0 against the spread, while Miami (FL)'s ATS record this season is 16-11-0. The Cougars have a 15-18-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Hurricanes have a record of 13-17-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score 154 points per game, 15.5 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 contests, Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall. Miami (FL) has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars outscore opponents by 18.3 points per game (scoring 74.9 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball while giving up 56.6 per contest to rank second in college basketball) and have a +658 scoring differential overall.

Houston wins the rebound battle by an average of 8.5 boards. It is collecting 35.9 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.4 per contest.

Houston knocks down 1.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 7.6 (149th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2.

The Cougars average 100.9 points per 100 possessions (20th in college basketball), while giving up 76.2 points per 100 possessions (first in college basketball).

Houston wins the turnover battle by 3.8 per game, committing 9.5 (14th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.3.

