Friday's game at T-Mobile Center has the Houston Cougars (33-3) going head to head against the Miami Hurricanes (27-7) at 7:15 PM ET on March 24. Our computer prediction projects a 75-66 win for Houston, who are favored by our model.

According to our computer prediction, Houston projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup against Miami (FL). The total is listed at 137.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Line: Houston -7.5

Houston -7.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Houston -350, Miami (FL) +260

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 75, Miami (FL) 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston vs. Miami (FL)

Pick ATS: Houston (-7.5)



Houston (-7.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Houston has gone 17-16-0 against the spread, while Miami (FL)'s ATS record this season is 16-11-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Cougars are 15-18-0 and the Hurricanes are 13-17-0. The teams average 154 points per game, 16.5 more points than this matchup's total. Houston is 3-7 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games, while Miami (FL) has gone 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Houston Performance Insights

The Cougars outscore opponents by 18.3 points per game (scoring 74.9 points per game to rank 98th in college basketball while giving up 56.6 per outing to rank second in college basketball) and have a +658 scoring differential overall.

Houston grabs 35.9 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 27.4 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.5 boards per game.

Houston makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball) at a 34.2% rate (172nd in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 per game its opponents make at a 27.4% rate.

The Cougars' 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 20th in college basketball, and the 76.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank first in college basketball.

Houston has won the turnover battle by 3.8 turnovers per game, committing 9.5 (14th in college basketball action) while forcing 13.3 (79th in college basketball).

