Marcus Sasser and Norchad Omier are two players to watch on Friday at 7:15 PM ET, when the Houston Cougars take on the Miami Hurricanes in their Sweet 16 matchup at T-Mobile Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on CBS.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

How to Watch Houston vs. Miami

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Arena: T-Mobile Center

T-Mobile Center Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Watch select March Madness games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Houston's Last Game

On Saturday, in its last game, Houston topped Auburn 81-64. With 26 points, Tramon Mark was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Tramon Mark 26 9 0 1 0 0 Marcus Sasser 22 1 2 1 0 5 Jamal Shead 10 2 5 1 1 0

Houston Players to Watch

Sasser leads his team in both points (16.9) and assists (3.1) per game, and also posts 2.8 rebounds. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

J'wan Roberts paces his squad in rebounds per contest (7.8), and also puts up 10.3 points and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 1.4 blocked shots.

Jamal Shead leads his team in assists per game (5.4), and also posts 10.4 points and 3 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Jarace Walker posts 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, shooting 47.5% from the floor.

Mark is posting 10 points, 1.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Houston Top Performers (Last 10 Games)