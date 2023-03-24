A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) or the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) when the teams meet in a Midwest Region bracket matchup. Sportsbooks think Houston will claim victory, naming the as 7.5-point favorites. The action starts at 7:15 PM on Friday at T-Mobile Center, airing on CBS. The matchup has a point total of 137.5.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: T-Mobile Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Houston -7.5 137.5

Houston Betting Records & Stats

  • Houston's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137.5 points 13 times.
  • Houston's games this season have had an average of 131.4 points, 6.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Cougars have compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Houston has been favored 29 times and won 26, or 89.7%, of those games.
  • Houston has a record of 24-2, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Houston.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Houston 13 39.4% 74.9 154 56.6 128.2 134.3
Miami (FL) 24 80% 79.1 154 71.6 128.2 147.2

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

  • Houston has gone 9-1 in its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
  • Four of Cougars' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • The 74.9 points per game the Cougars score are just 3.3 more points than the Hurricanes give up (71.6).
  • When Houston totals more than 71.6 points, it is 14-6 against the spread and 22-0 overall.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Houston 17-16-0 15-14 15-18-0
Miami (FL) 16-11-0 0-0 13-17-0

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Houston Miami (FL)
16-2 Home Record 16-1
11-0 Away Record 7-4
8-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0
6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0
77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4
75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2
7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

