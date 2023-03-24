A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) or the No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) when the teams meet in a Midwest Region bracket matchup. Sportsbooks think Houston will claim victory, naming the as 7.5-point favorites. The action starts at 7:15 PM on Friday at T-Mobile Center, airing on CBS. The matchup has a point total of 137.5.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -7.5 137.5

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 137.5 points 13 times.

Houston's games this season have had an average of 131.4 points, 6.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Cougars have compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread.

This season, Houston has been favored 29 times and won 26, or 89.7%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 24-2, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for Houston.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 13 39.4% 74.9 154 56.6 128.2 134.3 Miami (FL) 24 80% 79.1 154 71.6 128.2 147.2

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

Houston has gone 9-1 in its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

Four of Cougars' last 10 games have gone over the total.

The 74.9 points per game the Cougars score are just 3.3 more points than the Hurricanes give up (71.6).

When Houston totals more than 71.6 points, it is 14-6 against the spread and 22-0 overall.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-16-0 15-14 15-18-0 Miami (FL) 16-11-0 0-0 13-17-0

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Houston Miami (FL) 16-2 Home Record 16-1 11-0 Away Record 7-4 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

