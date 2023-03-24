The No. 1 seed Houston Cougars (33-3) and the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (27-7) meet in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 with a place in the Elite Eight of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Friday at T-Mobile Center, tipping off at 7:15 PM. Houston is a 7.5-point favorite in the matchup, which airs on CBS. The point total in the matchup is set at 138.5.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -7.5 138.5

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 138.5 points 13 times.

Houston has an average point total of 131.4 in its matchups this year, 7.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cougars' ATS record is 17-16-0 this season.

This season, Houston has been favored 29 times and won 26, or 89.7%, of those games.

This season, Houston has won 24 of its 26 games, or 92.3%, when favored by at least -350 on the moneyline.

Houston has a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 13 39.4% 74.9 154 56.6 128.2 134.3 Miami (FL) 23 76.7% 79.1 154 71.6 128.2 147.2

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

Houston has gone 9-1 in its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Cougars have gone over the total four times.

The 74.9 points per game the Cougars average are only 3.3 more points than the Hurricanes allow (71.6).

Houston has a 14-6 record against the spread and a 22-0 record overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 17-16-0 15-14 15-18-0 Miami (FL) 16-11-0 0-0 13-17-0

Houston vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Houston Miami (FL) 16-2 Home Record 16-1 11-0 Away Record 7-4 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

