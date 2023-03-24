Houston vs. Miami (FL): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
The No. 1 Houston Cougars (33-3) and No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (27-7) will play on Friday at 7:15 PM, live from T-Mobile Center and airing on CBS, with both teams looking for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. Bookmakers have declared Houston as the favorite to advance past the Sweet 16 in the Midwest Region bracket, giving the a 6.5-point edge. The matchup has a point total of 138.5.
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: T-Mobile Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Houston
|-6.5
|138.5
Houston Betting Records & Stats
- Houston and its opponents have gone over 138.5 combined points in 13 of 33 games this season.
- The average total in Houston's matchups this year is 131.4, 7.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Cougars' ATS record is 17-16-0 this season.
- This season, Houston has been favored 29 times and won 26, or 89.7%, of those games.
- This season, Houston has won 24 of its 26 games, or 92.3%, when favored by at least -300 on the moneyline.
- Houston has a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Houston
|13
|39.4%
|74.9
|154
|56.6
|128.2
|134.3
|Miami (FL)
|23
|76.7%
|79.1
|154
|71.6
|128.2
|147.2
Additional Houston Insights & Trends
- Houston has a 3-7 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Cougars have gone over the total four times.
- The Cougars put up 74.9 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 71.6 the Hurricanes give up.
- Houston is 14-6 against the spread and 22-0 overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Houston
|17-16-0
|16-14
|15-18-0
|Miami (FL)
|16-11-0
|1-0
|13-17-0
Houston vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits
|Houston
|Miami (FL)
|16-2
|Home Record
|16-1
|11-0
|Away Record
|7-4
|8-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-2-0
|77.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.4
|75.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.2
|7-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-9-0
