Spurs vs. Wizards: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (19-54) visit the Washington Wizards (32-41) after losing three straight road games. The Wizards are favored by 7.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 24, 2023.
Spurs vs. Wizards Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Wizards
|-7.5
|-
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 41 of the Spurs' 73 games with a set total have hit the over (56.2%).
- So far this season, San Antonio has put together a 30-43-0 record against the spread.
- The Spurs have come away with 17 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, San Antonio has won seven of its 42 games, or 16.7%, when it is the underdog by at least +225 on the moneyline.
- San Antonio has an implied victory probability of 30.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Spurs vs. Wizards Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wizards
|0
|0%
|112.7
|224.8
|113.7
|235.9
|226.0
|Spurs
|0
|0%
|112.1
|224.8
|122.2
|235.9
|232.9
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has gone 3-7 in its past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Spurs have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
- San Antonio has performed better against the spread at home (19-19-0) than on the road (11-24-0) this season.
- The Spurs average only 1.6 fewer points per game (112.1) than the Wizards give up (113.7).
- San Antonio has put together a 20-11 ATS record and a 13-18 overall record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.
Spurs vs. Wizards Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|34-38
|1-2
|37-36
|Spurs
|30-43
|17-25
|41-32
Spurs vs. Wizards Point Insights
|Wizards
|Spurs
|112.7
|112.1
|23
|25
|8-3
|20-11
|8-3
|13-18
|113.7
|122.2
|16
|30
|25-9
|12-4
|26-8
|12-4
