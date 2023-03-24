The Washington Wizards (32-41) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (19-54) on March 24, 2023 at Capital One Arena.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Spurs.

Spurs vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports

Spurs Stats Insights

This season, San Antonio has a 14-19 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47% from the field.

The Spurs are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 24th.

The Spurs score an average of 112.1 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 113.7 the Wizards give up.

San Antonio has put together a 13-18 record in games it scores more than 113.7 points.

Spurs Home & Away Comparison

At home the Spurs score 114.2 points per game, 4.3 more than on the road (109.9). Defensively they allow 120.3 points per game at home, 3.8 less than away (124.1).

In 2022-23 San Antonio is allowing 3.8 fewer points per game at home (120.3) than on the road (124.1).

The Spurs collect 1.3 more assists per game at home (27.6) than away (26.3).

Spurs Injuries