The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) and the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) play in the NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 with a spot in the Elite Eight of the Midwest Region bracket up for grabs on Friday at T-Mobile Center, starting at 9:45 PM. Texas is a 4.5-point favorite in the matchup, which airs on CBS. The over/under is set at 148.5 for the matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 24, 2023
  • Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: T-Mobile Center
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Texas -4.5 148.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Texas Betting Records & Stats

  • In 12 of 33 games this season, Texas and its opponents have combined to score more than 148.5 points.
  • The average point total in Texas' outings this year is 144.9, 3.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Longhorns' ATS record is 17-16-0 this season.
  • Texas has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 19 (86.4%) of those contests.
  • Texas has a record of 13-1, a 92.9% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

Texas vs. Xavier Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Texas 12 36.4% 77.7 158.9 67.2 141 141.9
Xavier 22 68.8% 81.2 158.9 73.8 141 152.0

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

  • Texas has gone 7-3 over its last 10 contests, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Longhorns have hit the over twice.
  • The Longhorns average 77.7 points per game, just 3.9 more points than the 73.8 the Musketeers allow.
  • When Texas scores more than 73.8 points, it is 8-7 against the spread and 13-3 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Texas 17-16-0 8-10 15-18-0
Xavier 17-15-0 3-2 20-12-0

Texas vs. Xavier Home/Away Splits

Texas Xavier
17-1 Home Record 15-2
4-6 Away Record 7-4
9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0
84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.6
69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 80.5
9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 12-3-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.