Texas vs. Xavier: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
The No. 3-seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) are ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) on Friday at 9:45 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at T-Mobile Center airing on CBS.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.
Texas vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Xavier Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-4.5)
|148.5
|-190
|+160
|DraftKings
|Texas (-4.5)
|149
|-190
|+160
|PointsBet
|Texas (-4)
|149
|-189
|+160
Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends
- Texas has compiled an 18-17-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 36 times this season.
- Xavier has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
- The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 21 out of 34 times this year.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Sportsbooks rate Texas equally compared to the computer rankings, fifth-best in the country.
- The Longhorns were +2200 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1000, which is the 75th-biggest change in the country.
- Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Musketeers have had the 64th-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the beginning to +4000.
- With odds of +4000, Xavier has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
