The No. 3-seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) are ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 2 Texas Longhorns (28-8) on Friday at 9:45 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at T-Mobile Center airing on CBS.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.

Texas vs. Xavier Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Xavier Moneyline
BetMGM Texas (-4.5) 148.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Texas (-4.5) 149 -190 +160 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Texas (-4) 149 -189 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends

  • Texas has compiled an 18-17-1 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Longhorns and their opponents have combined to hit the over 16 out of 36 times this season.
  • Xavier has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.
  • The Musketeers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 21 out of 34 times this year.

Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1000
  • Sportsbooks rate Texas equally compared to the computer rankings, fifth-best in the country.
  • The Longhorns were +2200 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1000, which is the 75th-biggest change in the country.
  • Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

Xavier Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Musketeers have had the 64th-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the beginning to +4000.
  • With odds of +4000, Xavier has been given a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.