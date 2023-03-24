Texas vs. Xavier: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (28-8) squaring off against the No. 3 seed Xavier Musketeers (27-9) on Friday at T-Mobile Center. This NCAA Tournament contest tips at 9:45 PM, with the winner advancing to the Midwest Regional final.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Xavier matchup.
Texas vs. Xavier Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Texas vs. Xavier Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Xavier Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-4.5)
|148.5
|-190
|+155
|DraftKings
|Texas (-4)
|148.5
|-190
|+160
|PointsBet
|Texas (-4)
|147.5
|-179
|+150
Texas vs. Xavier Betting Trends
- Texas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 18 times.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Longhorns' 36 games have gone over the point total.
- Xavier has covered 19 times in 34 matchups with a spread this season.
- Musketeers games have hit the over 21 out of 34 times this season.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Sportsbooks rate Texas equally compared to the computer rankings, fifth-best in the country.
- Sportsbooks have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds up from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +1000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 75th-biggest change.
- Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.
Xavier Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- The Musketeers have experienced the 64th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +3500.
- The implied probability of Xavier winning the national championship, based on its +3500 moneyline odds, is 2.8%.
